Law enforcement investigating 'chilling' threats ahead of possible Trump indictment

Ahead of a possible indictment of Donald Trump, law enforcement agencies are investigating "chilling" threats, including against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, according to top Washington Post investigative reporter Carol Leonnig.
Leonnig was careful to say she is not aware of any of the threats being deemed credible, but also noted that "all sorts of law enforcement agencies" seem to be taking much more interest than some agencies did in the weeks before the January 6, 2021 insurrection.
"I have received copies and screenshots and internal documents and emails flagging concerns about specific protests, investigations into specific online threats that have been made that are not yet determined to be 'credible and likely to occur' but have been chilling nonetheless in terms of the threats that have been made about killing certain people," Leonning, a Pulitzer-Prize winning author, said Tuesday on MSNBC's "Deadline" White House."
"Claims of, you know, 'Alvin Bragg needs to needs to die,' and claims online that could just be, you know, bravado, but are being seriously investigated and checked into this time around, ones that were not checked into as clearly at all in the weeks before January 6, despite significant warnings to the FBI about what these threats meant."
Mirroring Leonnig's reporting, Rolling Stone, citing law enforcement reports, on Tuesday noted: "Violent extremists are advocating lethal attacks and proclaiming their willingness to die for the cause."
"U.S. Capitol Police, the D.C. Fusion Center, and the Federal Highway Administration have all circulated warnings about the uptick in online threats over the past 48 hours. The bulletins and threat assessments detail some of the online threats and discussions about the use of specific tactics and methods for carrying out attacks — including online discussions about lethal attacks if Trump is arrested."
On Saturday in an explosive series of social media posts Donald Trump urged his supporters to "protest" and "take our nation back."
That “announcement was met with an immediate increase in violent online rhetoric and expressed threats toward government and law enforcement targets perceived as participating in a political persecution of the former president, as well as calls for ‘Civil War’ more generally.”
The DC Fusion Center, which analyzes threats, in a report stated it “assesses that potential criminal justice actions taken toward a former US president — or actions perceived to be taken toward the former president — remain a ‘line in the sand’ for [Domestic Violent Extremist] communities and thus have the potential to manifest in violence toward government targets or political officials,” Rolling Stone added.