'Where the hell are we?': President Joe Biden slams Lindsey Graham over 'riots in the streets'

In a speech at Wilkes University in Pennsylvania Tuesday afternoon, President Joe Biden railed against Republican Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for suggesting riots if the Department of Justice prosecutes former President Donald Trump for the theft of some of the nation’s top secret documents.

While traveling to talk about his “Safer America” plan, Biden focused his ire on the Republican senator from South Carolina, though not by name. Let’s take a look.

“No one expects politics to be patty cake,” Biden told supporters. “They sometimes get mean as hell.”

“But the idea you turn on a television and see senior senators and congressmen saying, ‘if such and such happens, there’ll be blood in the street.’ Where the hell are we?” the President asked.

Biden was responding to comments from Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who said over the weekend, “If there’s a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information … there’ll be riots in the streets.”

Many have called Senator Graham’s comments an incitement for violence. Some have even perceived the rhetoric as a threat.

Biden also attacked the flood of high-impact weapons that have flooded American streets.

“You know, we’re living in a country awash with weapons of war, weapons that weren’t designed to hunt — were designed to take on an enemy," Biden said. "There — that’s what they’re designed to do. For God’s sake, what’s the rationale for these weapons outside of a war zone? They inflict severe damage.

"When I was recently in Uvalde — I almost hesitate to say this, with some of the kids in here — you know what some of the parents had to do?" he continued. "Supply DNA. Because AR-15s just rips the body apart so the body wouldn't be identified. ...And a 20-year-old kid can walk in and buy one? DNA to say, “That’s my baby.” What the hell is the matter with us?”



Biden, campaigning for his party in the midterm elections, has focused on crime and safety as a core issue. The President's plan to combat increased crime includes funding an additional 100,000 local police officers across the country. He has also vowed to continue his work on implementing "common sense gun laws" and specifically, said that he is determined to ban assault rifles.