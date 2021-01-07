Supreme Court rejects Louie Gohmert's long-shot request to expand Pence's power to overturn election

In a last-ditch effort this Wednesday, Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) asked the Supreme Court to expand Vice President Mike Pence's legal authority to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

As The Hill points out, legal experts predicted the effort would fail, and today the Supreme Court confirmed those predictions, rejecting Gohmert's request.

The Supreme Court decision comes just hours after Congress certified Biden's victory early Thursday morning.