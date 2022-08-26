Watch: Megyn Kelly hits Anthony Fauci with f-bomb after retirement announcement

Former Fox News and NBC News anchor Megyn Kelly unleashed a profane attack on Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Advisor to the President. This came following Dr. Fauci’s announcement that he plans to retire at the end of 2022.

Kelly made the comments on her podcast, “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

Kelly started by playing video of the 81-year-old immunologist suggesting his messaging during the pandemic may have appealed to Americans who value science and prioritize “people caring about people.”

Your browser does not support the video tag. roar-assets-auto.rbl.ms

Kelly interpreted his comments as arrogant, mocked him with titles like “Mr. Truthful” and “Mr. Integrity, and blasted “his mandatory beloved vaccines.”

"He sounds like he's been invited to afternoon tea at one of our houses," Kelly said on Wednesday. "F**k you, Dr. Fauci. You don't get to say whether you'll go. You get a Congressional subpoena you show up or you get the Steve Bannon treatment."

Enjoy short breaking news videos? Click to subscribe to RawStory.TV for free.

Kelly's mention of Bannon is in reference to the former White House aide being found guilty of contempt for ignoring a subpoena to testify in the January 6 committee investigations. Sentencing for Bannon, a onetime aide to former President Donald Trump, is scheduled for Oct. 21.



Bannon is facing a possible two-year jail sentence.

Kelly’s show even posted video of her attack on Dr. Fauci, which accuses him of lying. On her podcast Kelly opens her monologue by attacking Fauci and accusing him of being responsible for killing Americans.

“The truth is that Dr. Fauci, who had a greater hand than anyone in causing Americans to lose their jobs, years of learning and even their lives, thanks to the social and economic upheaval he helped hoist upon during the pandemic,” Kelly declared.

Republicans have blasted Fauci and other public health officials for pandemic-era lockdown measures and other mitigation tactics that many believe were heavy-handed and excessive, including mandatory masking, vaccine mandates, and lengthy school closures.

Enjoy short breaking news videos? Click to subscribe to RawStory.TV for free.