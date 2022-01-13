‘Moral Decay’: GOP congressman blasted for posting Nazi document with swastika to protest vaccine mandate

A Republican lawmaker recruited into Congress by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is facing accusations of antisemitism after posting a disturbing document from Hitler's Germany, complete with a Nazi swastika, and using it to compare a vaccine mandate to the Holocaust. Jewish groups are speaking out.

"This has been done before," Congressman Warren Davidson, Republican of Ohio tweeted Wednesday with a hashtag: #DoNotComply

Davidson, one of 147 Republicans to vote to illegally overturn the 2020 election, used a document described by NBC News as a "photo of a health pass that people were required to carry under the Nazi regime."

He posted the "health pass" atop a tweet from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, reminding residents that because of the surging coronavirus pandemic, "starting Saturday you will need these three things before heading out: 1. Proof of Vaccination (12 years +) 2. Proof of Vaccination and Photo ID (18 years +) 3. Mask."

Jewish groups were once again forced to denounce yet another attention-seeking Republican attempting to use the genocide of millions of Jews and other minorities for political gain.

"It's never appropriate to compare requirements for public health with the tactics of Nazi Germany," the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) tweeted in response. "As we've said too many times to count, minimizing the Holocaust in this way is deeply offensive and harmful."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has repeatedly compared COVID mitigation strategies and polices to the Holocaust, even after apologizing for doing so.