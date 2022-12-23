'Embarrassing': Trump was ashamed of losing to Biden — according to Hutchinson J6 transcript

The transcript of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson is perhaps drawing the most attention from the recently published Jan. 6 Committee report. The possible initial influence and direction to mislead the committee initially received most of the spotlight, and now the actual content of the questioning is being brought to the light via transcript.

Hutchinson's transcript reveals what many suggested from the start--Donald Trump knew all along he had fairly lost the election.

As pointed out by the Huffington Post, Hutchinson said that Trump told her superior, White House Chief-of-Staff Mark Meadows, "I don't want people to know we lost, Mark. This is embarrassing."

The transcript gains further traction when Hutchinson testifies that Trump also conceded losing the election to John Ratcliffe, the former director of national intelligence. The transcript directly contradicts Trump's public statements that the election was rigged and he has never conceded losing to President Joe Biden.

During her sworn testimony to the committee, Hutchinson even quoted Ratcliffe's recap of his conversation with Trump, "He's like, I've had a few conversations with the president where he acknowledged he's lost. He hasn't acknowledged that he wants to concede, but he acknowledges that he lost the election. Then he'll immediately backpedal."

To corroborate Hutchinson's testimony, in her own testimony, former White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin claimed that Trump admitted his election loss to her during a private conversation.

To contradict the findings of the expected transcript release, this week Trump came out on his social platform to deny that he ever admitted to losing the election.

Read more of Raw Story's coverage of the Jan. 6 report here.