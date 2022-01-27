Tennessee school board unanimously bans Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust

On Wednesday, the Tennessee Holler reported that a school board in eastern Tennessee has voted 10-0 to ban "Maus," an award-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust, from school libraries.
"The Mcminn County School board just voted to ban the Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel 'MAUS' by Art Spiegelman from all of its schools, citing the inclusion of words like 'God Damn' and 'naked pictures' (illustrations) of women," reported Justin Kanew. "There is no video available of the meeting, but here are the MINUTES in their entirety."
According to the report, the school denies that the subject matter of the Holocaust played any role in their decision to remove the book.
READ MORE: Oath Keeper to remain jailed after wife says he installed ‘elaborate escape tunnels in backyard’
This comes amid widespread efforts by GOP politicians and right-wing activists around the country to purge certain topics from school shelves, using the cover that books are inappropriate to remove discussions of race and sexual identity. In some cases, these efforts are triggering backlash from students themselves, including high schoolers who spoke against a proposed book ban measure in Granbury, Texas.
Tennessee has been a hotbed of this activism, spurred in part by a group called "Moms for Liberty." They have pushed removal of books on Martin Luther King as divisive, books on Galileo as unfair to Christianity, and even a picture book on seahorses for supposedly being too sexual.