Trump-appointed judge slams Steve Bannon's request for new contempt of Congress trial
Steve Bannon. (Nordiske Mediedager/Flickr)

On Friday, CNN has reported that a federal judge has rejected Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon's request for a new trial, after he was convicted on two counts of contempt of Congress.

The order, issued by District Judge Carl Nichols — a judge appointed by Trump himself — comes as Bannon seeks to evade accountability for repeatedly refusing to respond to subpoenas from the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"Bannon had raised a series of issues, including about the instructions to the jury, that failed to sway the judge," reported Sara Murray. "'Defendant's arguments relating to the jury instructions, while certainly well preserved, do not demonstrate a serious miscarriage of justice,' US District Judge Carl Nichols, who presided over Bannon's trial, wrote in a Friday ruling."

"Bannon had also requested that the judge dismiss the case against him because Bannon was blocked from compelling a variety of lawmakers — including the members of the House select committee — from testifying at his trial," noted the report. "'Defendant has not shown that the testimony from any member of the House of Representatives that he sought would be material,' Nichols wrote."

According to the report, Bannon will be sentenced on October 21, and could receive up to 30 days in jail.

Bannon was one of several Trump allies who, to varying degrees, stonewalled or slow-walked the January 6 Committee as they sought information. Another, former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, has been indicted on contempt charges too and is scheduled to stand trial on November 17. Others, like former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and adviser Dan Scavino, were not charged despite recommendations to the DOJ by Congress to do so.

