Steve Bannon is staring down a 'very difficult' criminal trial: legal expert
Steve Bannon (Photo by Nicholas Kamm for AFP)

Speaking to Newsweek this Monday, former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani says that Steve Bannon's next court fight will be "very difficult" for him to win.

Bannon will be prosecuted this year for allegedly defrauding people who donated fund to build a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

From Newsweek: "Bannon was indicted on charges including money laundering and scheming to defraud in September 2022 in New York for the alleged WeBuildTheWall scheme. Prosecutors, who spent more than a year investigating Bannon, accused him of misappropriating millions of dollars, with the organization's CEO allegedly receiving $20,000 monthly payments despite bragging that he would forego a salary."

Rahmani told Newsweek that Bannon may have problem because his trial will take place in Manhattan which is a very liberal district, saying that the jury will "unlikely be sympathetic" to him.

IN OTHER NEWS: Arizona GOP 'voter fraud' witness implicates Trump-loving lawmaker in drug cartel bribe claims

"Prosecutors have the luxury of waiting until they have what they believe is a rock solid case before they file charges," he added. "So the conviction rate tends to be high."

If Bannon is found guilty, Rahmani said it's likely that he will face prison time, because judges "don't like defendants who don't accept responsibility."

SmartNews