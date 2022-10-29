Obama jokes about the 'good old days' when Birtherism was the craziest thing Republicans claimed
Former President Barack Obama joked about the racist "Birtherism" conspiracy theory popularized by Donald Trump while campaigning in Milwaukee on Saturday.

Obama was campaigning for Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the Democratic Party nominee challenging GOP Sen. Ron Johnson.

Barnes, who is Black, has been targeted by GOP ads described as racist.

"I know that there are some folks, probably maybe not in this auditorium, but elsewhere in Wisconsin, who think — and I know these ads are running this way — but just because Mandela's named Mandela, just because he is a Democrat with a funny name, he must not be like you, he must not share your values," Obama said. "I mean, we've seen this," he said. "It sounds pretty familiar, doesn't it?"

"So Mandela, get ready to dig up that birth certificated," Obama said to applause from the crowd and Gov. Tony Evers.

"Remember when that — that's the good old days," he said. "Remember when that was the craziest thing people said? Think about that. Like, that wasn't that long ago, everybody was like, 'that is some crazy stuff.' Now, it doesn't even make it to the top ten list of crazy."

