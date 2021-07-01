Ex-Trump Org VP recounts being told to cook the books to reimburse for 'ridiculous' expenses

Former Trump Organization Vice President Barbara Res on Thursday revealed one story from her time at the company that echoes some of the allegations in the 15 count indictment against the company and CFO Allen Weisselberg.
Barbara Res was interviewed on Thursday by MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber.
"The first time I started working for Trump, one of the first things I encountered was, I was checking expenses of one of our top employees and they were ridiculous. Where did they come from?" she wondered.
She said she challenged the expenses, but he said they were real. So she said she wasn't signing off.
"And finally, told me, Trump told me to just come up with just so much, I forget the amount, a thousand dollars a week or whatever it was in expenses, maybe not that much back then, and they'll be paid," she recounted. "And they'll be off the books."
