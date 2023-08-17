‘Barbie,’ ‘Fast X’ will be available for streaming next month

Margot Robbie stars in“ Barbie,” which is set to be available on demand in September. - Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures/Warner Bros. Pictures/TNS
“Barbie” and “Fast X,” two of the summer’s biggest blockbusters, will be available outside of movie theaters next month. On Sept. 5, the day after Labor Day, fans of Greta Gerwig’s box office smash will get to see it in the comfort of their own homes. The star-studded “Barbie,” which has grossed over one billion dollars globally since its July 21 release, will be available on paid video on demand platforms such as Prime Video, Apple TV and Vudu for $24.99. Each digital streamer is taking preorders but their launch dates haven’t been listed. Meanwhile, the Vin Diesel-led “Fast X” — arguably the...