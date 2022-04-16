Florida lawmaker blocks constituent who asked about her campaign manager's Jan. 6 role: report

Florida Republican state Sen. Ileana Garcia has received harsh criticism over allegations she is employing a campaign manager who was at the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

It started in March when the Miami New Times reported on a seditionist hunter alleging that a Florida GOP activist stormed the capitol alongside proud boys.

"Twitter user @ne0ndistraction claims #PinkGaiterPBG is actually Barbara 'Barby' Balmaseda, a Florida International University (FIU) student and South Florida GOP strategist who interned for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio between 2018 and 2019, worked as an organizer on Gov. Ron DeSantis' 2018 campaign, and served as campaign manager for Ileana 'LGBT is not a permanent thing' Garcia's controversial 2020 Florida Senate race," the weekly reported. "A former Vice City Proud Boy who was at the Capitol on January 6 and spoke on condition that he not be named for fear of retaliation, confirms to New Times that Balmaseda was there with Garcia."

On Friday, Miami-Dade Democrats pushed the issue.

Aaron Parnas, a local attorney and son of Lev Parnas, said that he was blocked Garcia for asking her about report.

Florida state Rep. Michael Grieco, who is challenging Garcia, said the Republican lawmaker had also blocked him.

Parnas was apparently not the only person asking questions, Garcia said the social media backlash "says nothing about me and everything about them."

In February, Garcia briefly disappeared from social media.

"After Republican State Sen. Ileana Garcia of District 37, which includes Miami-Dade County, told people to "move on" from racism on the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and then voted against an amendment to a proposed 15-week abortion ban bill that would make exceptions for rape and incest survivors, she seems to have suddenly deactivated her Twitter and Facebook accounts," the Miami New Times reported on Feb. 4. "Peter Schorsch, Florida Politics publisher, tweeted, 'Where you at Ileana?' and noted that 'it's never a good sign' when a state senator abruptly deactivates their accounts in the middle of a legislative session."