'Not normal': Member says J6 committee needs answers from Loudermilk for suspicious Capitol tours
Supporters of President Donald Trump protest on the steps of the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. - Yuri Gripas/Yuri Gripas/TNS

On Wednesday's edition of MSNBC's "Deadline: White House," Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), a prominent member of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, said investigators want more information from Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) about the Capitol tours he gave the day before the attack happened.

Pictures obtained by the committee show Loudermilk's tour attendees taking what appear to be reconnaissance pictures of hallways and tunnels in the Capitol complex — and one of them threatening violence against members of Congress at the Trump rally on the National Mall just before the attack began.

Loudermilk initially tried to deny these tours even took place, but later admitted they had.

"Just seeing with our own eyes, the evidence that was released today is something we can see in our own eyes is anything but a normal tourist visit," said anchor Nicolle Wallace. "It's Congressman Loudermilk's constituents taking surveillance video of hallways and security checkpoints with multiple telephones in this man's pocket. Tell me what you're hoping to elicit from Mr. Loudermilk, who actually said that he never received a letter or call from the committee. Is that really the case?"

"I can't imagine why," said Lofgren. "I mean, we sent the letter and he certainly has it now. I mean, if you take a look at what video you're looking at now, that is, you know — he's taking a video of the tunnel between the Rayburn Building and the U.S. Capitol. That's the tunnel that I was evacuated through the next day. It's, you know, we didn't accuse Representative Loudermilk of anything. We just said we would like to talk to him. This is not normal behavior on the part of this group, and as we know, they went on the next day to threaten to kill or threaten violence against Nancy Pelosi, and Jerry Nadler, the chair of the Judiciary Committee, and Chuck Schumer. They took pictures of the staff, the Democratic staff of Judiciary Committee."

"We'd like to know more about these people, and I think it would really be very helpful we re-emphasized it today, if Mr. Loudermilk would come in and talk to us about it," added Lofgren. "I can't understand why he wouldn't do that."

