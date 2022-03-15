Barry McCaffrey says ‘incompetently led’ Russian forces have suffered 10 percent casualty rate
Retired 4-star Army Gen. Barry McCaffrey estimated that Russian President Vladimir Putin has already lost ten percent of his invading forces due to death or injury as Ukraine has battled to a current "deadlock."

MSNBC "Deadline: White House" anchor Nicolle Wallace asked McCaffrey about Russia's fatalities, noting estimates between 6,000 and 8,000.

"What I think my general sense is they probably lost 10% of the assault forces, have been killed or wounded," McCaffrey said. "They lost a considerable amount of armor and trucks. They've lost maybe forty to sixty aircraft and helicopters."

"Ukrainians have conducted a bitter, clever, aggressive war against seemingly incompetently led Russian forces. So they stymied them — for now. The correlation of forces though, Nicolle, clearly favors the Russians, because 60% of the ground combat forces were inside Ukraine. They got half their air force committed to this,' he explained.

"So the situation going forward, it's hard to see how anything results except a street-by-street battle for Kyiv which could go on literally for weeks with a corresponding, or course, disaster for the civil population. This is temporarily at deadlock," McCaffrey said.

