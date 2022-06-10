Bay Area’s Class of 2022 lived high school through a pandemic. Their speeches capture it all
Foothill High School graduating seniors pose for a group photograph before graduation at Foothill High School in San Jose, California, on Thursday, June 2, 2022. - Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group/TNS

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Before Calvin Yang walks across the stage at Hayward High School on Saturday, he’ll remind the Class of 2022 about collective memories that only pandemic graduates can claim. Like the “nauseating loading screen we have all experienced at some point” during months of remote learning. And the “strong sense of resiliency” they developed through “persistence and strength, arguably more so than any former class.” Seniors from across the Bay Area have been graduating in recent weeks — in person — after a high school experience like none other. They attended school online while te...