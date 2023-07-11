BBC scandal: Teenager, 17, claims presenter sent 'creepy' messages on Instagram

A BBC star in the centre of a "sex picture scandal" is facing new allegations that he started a chat with a 17-year-old Instagram follower using love hearts and kisses in his messages. The young person says they were contacted by the presenter "out of the blue" in October 2018. “Looking back now it does seem creepy because he was messaging me when I was still at school," they told The Sun. “In light of everything now, I feel shocked because as a broadcaster it is a name everyone would trust. I had no reason to think it was anything beyond that at that time.” More to follow...