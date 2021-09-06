‘Disturbing’: Trump-loving election official backs QAnon after organizing ‘Audit The Vote’ rally in South Carolina

The impartiality of elections in Beaufort, South Carolina is under question after a local elections official pushed conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and QAnon.

"A member of the nonpartisan Beaufort Elections Commission appointed by City Council to certify Beaufort's elections was the main organizer of a political rally held in Beaufort last week that sought to '#FightBack' and audit the results of the 2020 presidential election," the Hilton Head Island Packet reports.

Trump won Beaufort County, receiving 54% of the vote to Joe Biden's 44%.

"Helen Spalding, appointed in February to a six-year term on the city's elections commission, shared multiple videos and photos referencing the rally on her social media pages. A flier advertising the event, also shared on social media, listed Spalding's email address for RSVPs," the newspaper noted.

One photo posted to Instagram included the caption, "WWG1WGA" — which is a Qanon phrase for "where we go one, we go all."





There is another rally scheduled for September 11th.

"Among the people advertised to speak at Monday's 'Audit the SC 2020 Vote Rally' at Olde Beaufort Golf Club: Pro-Trump lawyer and new Beaufort County resident Lin Wood, who was recently sanctioned for trying to overturn President Joe Biden's victory in Michigan; Seth Keshel, who crafted a widely shared and bogus report claiming that former President Donald Trump actually won seven key states that were called for Biden; Jeff Davis, Greenville County GOP chair and a leader from the far-right mySCGOP.com; and Laurie Zapp, founder of the conservative nonprofit Engage the Right," the newspaper noted.

Trump won the state of South Carolina, winning 55% of the vote to Biden's 43%.

Beaufort City Council member Mitch Mitchell wondered how Spalding could do her job after spreading conspiracy theories about elections.

"To have someone that's responsible for certifying the elections in this city questioning the certification of the last election and perpetuating this lie just casts doubt and will continue to cast doubt on the validity of our election process," Mitchell said.

The newspaper also noted a May 2021 video Spalding posted to YouTube.

"If you don't know by now, I am a huge Trump supporter who believes that the 2020 election for the president of the United States was stolen from us by cheating," Spalding argued.



