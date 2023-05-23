Belarus accused of role in transfers of Ukrainian children

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Belarusian government has allegedly taken part in the illegal deportation of children from Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine, exiled Belarusian opposition leaders said in a preliminary report. The National Anti-Crisis Management, a group of political opponents to the government of President Alexander Lukashenko, said in the report that 2,150 Ukrainian children, including orphans aged six to 15, were taken to so-called recreation camps and sanatoriums on Belarusian territory. Reuters did not receive answers to questions sent to Lukashenko's office. Ukraine's form...