Belarus accused of role in transfers of Ukrainian children

"We recognize that this has been an especially challenging end of the school year for Olathe South and want to assure you that your administrative team and district leadership are committed to moving forward in the most productive way possible," the district wrote in a letter announcing the principal's resignation.

This comes after students staged a walkout at Olathe High School out of anger over racist incidents, and the failure of administrators to get them under control, joined by some concerned parents.

"They said the most recent incident happened to Kirubel Solomon. According to the teenager, some of his classmates have used racial slurs toward him all semester. He also said students made a metal piece with the n-word engraved in it and gave it to him," said the earlier report, noting that the students involved were ultimately given temporary suspensions. "Parents at the event said they plan to attend the next school board meeting on June 1, to speak with the board about racial problems they say their kids are facing."

Solomon told Fox 4 that he was heartened to see the walkout, saying, “This result, this turnout, everybody fighting for the same cause really makes me happy.”

This comes after a number of incidents have brought attention to racial conflict in schools around the country, including a Wisconsin teacher's aide who resigned after telling a Native student to "collect her check," and a Black high school student in Michigan who sued her school for refusing to act on students calling her the N-word and telling her she "should get lynched."