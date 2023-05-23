Belarus accused of role in transfers of Ukrainian children

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Belarusian government has allegedly taken part in the illegal deportation of children from Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine, exiled Belarusian opposition leaders said in a preliminary report. The National Anti-Crisis Management, a group of political opponents to the government of President Alexander Lukashenko, said in the report that 2,150 Ukrainian children, including orphans aged six to 15, were taken to so-called recreation camps and sanatoriums on Belarusian territory. Reuters did not receive answers to questions sent to Lukashenko's office. Ukraine's form...
For customer support contact support@rawstory.com. Report typos and corrections to corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Kansas principal steps down after students walk out in fury over racist bullying
May 23, 2023
After growing student unrest and protests over racist bullying incidents, a principal in Olathe, Kansas is resigning, reported Fox 4 News this week.
"Olathe Public Schools made the announcement Monday that Dr. Dale Longenecker has resigned and would not be returning to Olathe South," reported Brian Dulle.
"We recognize that this has been an especially challenging end of the school year for Olathe South and want to assure you that your administrative team and district leadership are committed to moving forward in the most productive way possible," the district wrote in a letter announcing the principal's resignation.
This comes after students staged a walkout at Olathe High School out of anger over racist incidents, and the failure of administrators to get them under control, joined by some concerned parents.
READ MORE: Trump's big mouth is getting him into 'deeper trouble' and could get him incarcerated: legal expert
"They said the most recent incident happened to Kirubel Solomon. According to the teenager, some of his classmates have used racial slurs toward him all semester. He also said students made a metal piece with the n-word engraved in it and gave it to him," said the earlier report, noting that the students involved were ultimately given temporary suspensions. "Parents at the event said they plan to attend the next school board meeting on June 1, to speak with the board about racial problems they say their kids are facing."
Solomon told Fox 4 that he was heartened to see the walkout, saying, “This result, this turnout, everybody fighting for the same cause really makes me happy.”
This comes after a number of incidents have brought attention to racial conflict in schools around the country, including a Wisconsin teacher's aide who resigned after telling a Native student to "collect her check," and a Black high school student in Michigan who sued her school for refusing to act on students calling her the N-word and telling her she "should get lynched."
CONTINUE READING Show less
Trump hurls more lurid claims at E. Jean Carroll after she asks court to punish him again
May 23, 2023
Former President Donald Trump responded to an amended defamation complaint filed by rape accuser E. Jean Carroll with more potentially defamatory denials.
The former president was found liable earlier this month for defamation and sexual abuse by a jury, which ordered him to pay $5 million in damages, and Carroll asked a court to amend her initial case to seek additional damages after he repeated his denials during a CNN town hall days later -- which Trump repeated yet again Tuesday morning on his Truth Social website.
"I don’t know E. Jean Carroll, I never met her or touched her (except on a celebrity line with her African American husband who she disgustingly called the 'Ape,)," Trump posted. "I wouldn’t want to know or touch her, I never abused her or raped her or took her to a dressing room 25 years ago in a crowded department store where the doors are LOCKED, she has no idea when, or did anything else to her, except deny her Fake, Made Up Story, that she wrote in a book. IT NEVER HAPPENED, IS A TOTAL SCAM, UNFAIR TRIAL!"
He continued his rant in a second post claiming to be the target of a politically motivated campaign to harm his reputation.
RELATED: Trump's big mouth is getting him into 'deeper trouble' and could get him incarcerated: legal expert
"The Carroll case is part of the Democrats playbook to tarnish my name and person, much like the now fully debunked Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, the 51 Intelligence Agents, FBI/Twitter Files, and so much more," Trump posted. "It is being funded and tried by Democrat operatives, although this was denied by them, and when they got caught in the lie, the Clinton appointed judge would not let us use it in trial. Time will prove him to be highly partisan & very unfair. Where’s the dress she said she had?"
Carroll has accused the ex-president of sexually assaulting her in the mid-1990s at a New York City department store and then of defaming her when he denied the allegation and said she wasn't his type, then accused her of making up the story to improve sales of her book.
The jury agreed and ordered him to pay damages.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Morning Joe panel piles on 'terrible senator' Josh Hawley after actor Jon Hamm mocks him in ad
May 23, 2023
"Mad Men" star Jon Hamm cut a new ad questioning Sen. Josh Hawley's (R-MO) courage on behalf of Democratic challenger Lucas Kunce, and panelists on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" piled on.
The actor narrated a campaign spot questioning the Missouri Republican's convictions and his ostentatious masculinity, which includes a book on the topic, and draws attention to his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection -- which he then fled as Donald Trump supporters invaded the U.S. Capitol.
"Obviously, when you have somebody on the other side that took an active part in stirring people up to overthrow the United States government like Josh Hawley did, to riot that day, who tried to overthrow a presidential election, yeah, I would hope the people in Missouri might actually just give a damn about that," said host Joe Scarborough.
Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson praised the ad and said Hawley was richly deserving of the criticism.
READ MORE: Trump's big mouth is getting him into 'deeper trouble' and could get him incarcerated: legal expert
"You know, it goes right at Hawley's manhood thing, which is, I guess I don't know what he is trying to do with this, but I'll tell you, he's not exactly a Schwarzenegger," Robinson said. "He's a terrible senator. I think his record -- we've seen what he did on Jan. 6, we've seen his record in the Senate, which is quite undistinguished. Let's see if Kunce can do it. Missouri is a tough state, a very red state, but Josh Hawley, you know, we'll see if he could be a vulnerable candidate running for re-election."
Watch the video below or at this link.
05 23 2023 06 42 48 youtu.be
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2023 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | Manage Preferences
For corrections contact corrections@rawstory.com, for support contact support@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}