Barstool Sports host fired for racial slur on livestream
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. (Zach Catanzareti Photo)

Barstool Sports host Ben Mintz was fired after he used a racial slur while reading rap lyrics during a livestream, the site's founder David Portnoy announced.

Mintz was reading the lyrics to Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's “1st of tha Month” when he read the slur out loud, the Daily Beast reported.

“This morning, I made an unforgivable mistake slipping on air while reading a song lyric,” Mintz tweeted, adding that he had “never felt worse about anything.”

“I apologize for my actions. I am truly sorry & ashamed of myself.”

Portnoy said he "hated" and "disagreed" with the decision to fire Mintz, which he says was made by the company that owns Barstool, Penn Entertainment.

“I would not have made the decision,” Portnoy said. “But I don’t deal with the things Penn deals with in terms of state regulators etc.”

