Dem Senator Ben Ray Lujan suffers stroke -- but is 'expected to make a full recovery'

Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) suffered a stroke last week, according to a statement issued by his office on Tuesday.
Via the Washington Post's Mike DeBonis, Luján chief of staff Carlos Sanchez said that the 49-year-old senator last week started feeling "dizziness and fatigue," and then checked himself into a hospital in Santa Fe. While being treated, doctors determined that Luján had suffered a stroke.
"He is currently being cared for at UNM Hospital, resting comfortably, and expected to make a full recovery," said Sanchez. "Senator Luján looks forward to getting back to work for the people of New Mexico."
IN OTHER NEWS: GOP mayoral candidate says Islam 'should be eradicated from our world'
The health of any Democratic senator is newsworthy given the current 50-50 split in the Senate and President Joe Biden's upcoming nomination of a Supreme Court justice.
Read the full statement below.
! Sen. Ben Ray Lujan (D-N.M.) has suffered a stroke.pic.twitter.com/6uDn2wLd7l— Jennifer Bendery (@Jennifer Bendery) 1643749524