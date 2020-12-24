Republican responds to Trump pardons with strongly-worded press release — but no action
Photo: Screen capture

On Wednesday, Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) issued a statement slamming outgoing President Donald Trump's latest batch of pardons for former associates, calling it "rotten to the core."

Many commenters on social media, however, were unimpressed with Sasse's lack of concrete action — with many pointing out that Sasse did nothing when he had a chance to convict the president in the Senate for his corrupt behavior.