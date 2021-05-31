Benjamin Netanyahu's reign could be coming to an end: report
Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu (AFP)

Mother Jones news editor Jeremy Schulman is predicting that Benjamin Netanyahu might finally reach the end of his political career. Once again, he failed to build a coalition government after a number of elections over the course of two years.

"Sunday, Naftali Bennett announced that his right-wing Yamina Party would break ranks with Netanyahu's Likud Party and would instead attempt to form a coalition government consisting of an array of parties from the political center, right, and left," said Schulman. "And, for the first time in history, the government would likely be propped up by support from a party, Ra'am, that largely represents Arab citizens of Israel. If the effort is successful—it could still be scuttled by defections from a handful of members of Israel's parliament—it would be nothing short of a political earthquake."

It's possible that Netanyahu could be ousted as opposition leaders like leftist Bennett or Yair Lapid, a centrist.

See Economist correspondent Anshel Pfeffer's citation of Bennett below: