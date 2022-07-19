Bennie Thompson tests positive for COVID-19 two days before crucial J6 Committee hearing
Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) (Screengrab)

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) announced on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Thompson, who is the chair of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots, says that he has only been experiencing "mild symptoms" and says he has received both an initial vaccination and a booster shot.

Thompson's announcement comes just two days before a crucial J6 Committee hearing that is set to take place in prime time and will examine former President Donald Trump's actions during the three hours between the time the Capitol riots started and when he finally put out a video calling on the rioters to go home.

Guardian reporter Hugo Lowell, who has regularly been in contact with sources on the J6 committee, claims that "Thursday’s prime time hearing [is] expected to take place as scheduled" despite Thompson's illness.

Although Thursday's hearing is the last one currently scheduled, reporting suggests that the J6 Committee will hold future hearings, as new witnesses continue to come forward to deliver testimony and evidence.

A new report from Politico claims that former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne appeared before the committee last week to discuss former President Donald Trump potentially declaring martial law in a bid to seize voting machines, and also that the so-far-unidentified driver of Trump's SUV on January 6th, 2021 is "engaging with the committee about testimony."

