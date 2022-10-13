Jan. 6 Committee chairman has not ruled out subpoena for Trump: report
Bennie Thompson, Chair of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, speaks alongside Rep. - Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America/TNS

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), chairman of the House Select Committee on Jan. 6, said on Thursday that he had not ruled out a possible subpoena for former President Donald Trump.

Moments before the start of the committee's Thursday hearing, Thompson told ABC News correspondent Katherine Faulders that the committee had not yet asked the former president for his testimony.

"Chairman Thompson tells me the committee hasn’t ruled out subpoenaing former President Trump," Faulders revealed. "The committee hasn’t yet asked for his testimony."

