'The world is watching': Read excerpts of opening statements from the Jan. 6 committee's public hearing

The chairman of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol released a public statement ahead of the first prime-time hearing.

"We can't sweep what happened under the rug," said Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS). "The American people deserve answers."

Of the failed insurrection, he said, "this scheme was an attempt to under the will of the people."

"So tonight, and over the next few weeks, we're going to remind you of the reality of what happened that day. But our work must do much more than just look backwards. Because our democracy remains in danger. The conspiracy to thwart the will of the people is not over. There are those in this country who thirst for power but have no love or respect for what makes America great," he said.

"January 6th and the lies that led to insurrection have put two and a half centuries of constitutional democracy at risk. The world is watching what we do here," he said.

"We must confront the truth with candor, resolve, and determination. We need to show that we are worthy of the gifts that are the birthright of every American," Thompson said.



