Berlin aims to have "best equipped" NATO army division in Europe in 2025

By Sabine Siebold BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is confident it will have the best equipped army division amongst European NATO allies in 2025, Army Chief Alfons Mais told Reuters, as countries are scrambling to gear up their troops in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. At the moment, Berlin does not have a single combat-ready division, a military unit comprising more than 20,000 troops. It aims to have the first of three divisions operational by 2025, with the second to follow in 2027. "I am very optimistic that we will get it (the division for 2025) done," Mais told Reuters in an intervi...