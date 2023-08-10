Fox News reports Bernie Sanders 'quietly funneled' $200K of his campaign cash to his wife's nonprofit

Fox News has claimed Rep. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) took $200,000 from his campaign funds and "quietly funneled" the money to his wife's nonprofit.

According to Fox's report, the nonprofit seems to do very little work and pays out six-figure checks to Jane Sanders' son, who serves as its executive director.

The committee for Bernie Sanders sent two checks for $100,000 to the Sanders Institute for reported charitable contributions in January and March this year — the largest payments to any entity during the current election cycle – according to Federal Election Commission records.

The payments were fully detailed in Sanders' FEC filings.

When the non-profit was launched in 2017, Jane Sanders told The Washington Post that its purpose was "to revitalize democracy in the support of progressive institutions."

"Our feeling is at our point in time, our country is at a crossroads, and people are engaged in a political process that can be opaque," she said.

In 2019, the nonprofit suspended operations as Bernie Sanders sought the Democratic nomination, saying it was to avoid the "appearance of impropriety." But it has since restarted operations and has "burnt nearly 40% of its donations on salaries" in 2021 "while appearing to conduct minimal work and having very few identifiable accomplishments," according to Fox's report.

"The tax documents indicate that the progressive lawmaker's stepson is the big winner of the operation," Fox's report stated. "In 2021, the institute raised $716,618 and drove $257,000 into wages, including $152,653 in salary and other compensation to Driscoll, who acts as its executive director. He identifies the role as his primary job on his LinkedIn profile after previously working outside the political world as the global director of team and media for Burton Snowboards."



Read the full report over at Fox News.