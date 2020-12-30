WATCH: Bernie Sanders uses Trump’s tweets to hammer McConnell on the Senate floor
Bernie Sanders speaks on the Senate floor this Wednesday. (Screen grab via C-SPAN.org)

Speaking on the Senate Floor this Wednesday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to allow a vote on the House-passed measure that increases from the $600 COVID stimulus checks to $2,000.

"If you want to vote against $2,000 check for people in your state, votes against it," Sanders said.

Later during his speech, Sanders put up a display featuring a blown-up version of one of President Trump's tweets.

"We have a very unlikely ally in President Trump," Sanders said.

"Nobody here has disagreed with Trump more times than I have, and yet here is what the leader of the Republican Party says," Sanders continued, pointing to a Trump tweet that read, "$2,000 ASAP!"

"So even on this issue, amazingly enough, the President of the United States is right," Sanders said.

Watch his full remarks in the video below: