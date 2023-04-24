'Best clip on the internet’: The View crew and audience celebrate Tucker Carlson’s Fox News exit

The co-hosts on ABC’s “The View” were live on-air just in time for the bombshell news that top Fox News host and propagandist Tucker Carlson and Fox News “have agreed to part ways,” as the right-wing cable network characterized his exit in a press release.

They wasted no time celebrating.

As Whoopi Goldberg read a portion of the press release, the audience cheered.

She then, with her co-hosts, broke out into a wave.

Anna Navarro asked the audience to help her do something.

“Come on folks,” she said, breaking out into Steam’s hit many know simply as the “Hey Hey Hey, Goodbye” song.

Afterward, Sunny Hostin said, “I don’t think anyone likes to celebrate the demise of someone’s career, but he is responsible for the degradation, that we see, somewhat, of our democracy in this country. And I just think, as a faithful person: Look at God.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin added that Tucker Carlson has “been the biggest purveyor of pro-Russia talking points.”

Own social media, Democratic activist Aaron Parnas called a version of the video below “the best clip on the internet.”



