Woman sues LAPD for holding her in jail for 13 days due to mistaken identity

A woman is suing the Los Angeles Police Department and Airport Police, saying she was jailed for 13 days before police realized she was the wrong person, ABC7 reports.

Bethany K. Farber was on her way to Mexico to visit family last April when a Transportation Security Administration officials told her there was a warrant out for her arrest in Texas.

"I asked them repeatedly to double check and they completely blew me off," Farber said. "They said, 'Nope, Bethany Farber, we have you.'"

According to her lawsuit, TSA turned Farber over to LAX police, who then turned her over to the LAPD when then booked her.

"Now what's interesting, at the time Miss Farber is booked, the police do nothing to confirm whether or not this Bethany Farber is that Bethany Farber," Farber's attorney Rodney Diggs said. "This Bethany Farber, from what we understand, has an extensive criminal history. Her fingerprints are in the data base."

While lawyers and her family worked to have her released, she was held for almost two weeks at the Lynwood women's jail without bail.

"Farber's family said after sending phone records and a photo to law enforcement and the district attorney handling the case in Texas, they received a response from the prosecutor. ... On April 28, 2021, Farber was released from jail. She said the ordeal caused her ailing grandmother to suffer a stroke that led to her death," ABC7 reports.

Watch ABC7's report on the story below: