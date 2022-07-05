Newsmax pundit claims 'anger about the Roe v. Wade decision' triggered Trump-loving mass shooter
Newsmax/screen grab

Newsmax pundit Betsy Brantner Smith suggested that anger about the loss of abortion rights had triggered an alleged Illinois mass shooter who was a fan of former President Donald Trump.

Police identified Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III as a person of interest in the Highland Park shooting that left 6 people dead. According to reports, Crimo was caught on video attending a rally with former President Donald Trump. He was also seen draped in a Trump flag.

But Brantner Smith argued that "so much anger about the Roe v. Wade decision" caused the violence.

"Next door to Highland Park, we have a progressive prosecutor, Kim Fox, who will not prosecute, will not keep gun criminals in jail," she said. "Again, we have got to look at the anger."

"There has been so much anger about the Roe v. Wade decisions and so many politicians, even here in southern Arizona, where I now live, we had an 'Eff the Fourth of July' celebration at one of our parks. So much anger and so much tolerance or criminal behavior and of anti-social behavior," she added.

Brantner Smith called on Americans to "elevate our heroes, our American law enforcement officers and take responsibility individually for our own behavior."

The Highland Park Public Safety budget increased by nearly $8 million in 2022.

Watch the video below from Newsmax.

Guns SmartNews Video