Betsy DeVos offers veiled criticism of GOP's infatuation with Trump
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Fox News (screengrab)

Billionaire Betsy Devos "implicitly criticized the GOP's ongoing capture by former President Donald Trump" the Detroit Free Press reported Saturday.

DeVos, who served as Trump's education secretary and is the former chair of the Michigan Republican Party, made the comments at the Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference.

"DeVos told attendees at the biennial conference on Mackinac Island she worries that 'principles have been overtaken by personalities' in today's political environment," the newspaper reported. "Though personalities can be important to point the party toward its policies, 'ours is not a movement dependent on any one person,' DeVos said."

The comments were made the same day Trump is holding a campaign rally in Georgia.

"It appeared to be a rare GOP acknowledgement and criticism of what amounts to something close to a cult of personality surrounding Trump — who was defeated in November after one term in office — for many Republican activists," the newspaper explained.

