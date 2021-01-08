Betsy DeVos rips Trump’s rhetoric as ‘unconscionable’ in brutal resignation letter: report

Donald Trump had a second cabinet official resign on the day after his supporters waged a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

"We should be highlighting and celebrating your Administration's many accomplishments on behalf of the American people," DeVos wrote in her resignation letter, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

"Instead we are left to clean up the mess caused by violent protesters overrunning the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to undermine the people's business. That behavior was unconscionable for our country. There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me," she wrote. "Impressionable children are watching all this, and they are learning from us."