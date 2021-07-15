'Beyond Putin's wildest dreams': Kremlin's backing of Trump had goal to 'alter mass consciousness in certain groups'

A leaked document obtained by the Guardian indicates that the Kremlin ordered its spying agencies to back Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election.

During a closed January 22, 2016 national security session in Russia, according to the document, Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a spying agency to back the "mentally unstable" Trump for president of the United States.

The document reads, "It is acutely necessary to use all possible force to facilitate his election to the post of U.S. president."

According to Guardian reporters Luke Harding, Julian Borger and Dan Sabbagh, "The key meeting took place on 22 January 2016, the papers suggest, with the Russian president, his spy chiefs and senior ministers all present. They agreed a Trump White House would help secure Moscow's strategic objectives, among them 'social turmoil' in the U.S. and a weakening of the American president's negotiating position. Russia's three spy agencies were ordered to find practical ways to support Trump, in a decree appearing to bear Putin's signature."









Never Trump conservative George Conway tweeted:









Here are some reactions to the Guardian's reporting.
















