‘Beyond reprehensible’: Former GOP governor blasts Donald Trump on CNN

Tuesday's breathtaking testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson before the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol is a turning point in how Donald Trump is viewed by Republicans, a former GOP governor explained on CNN.

Wolf Blitzer interviewed former two-term Ohio Gov. John Kasich about the latest developments from the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Kasich also served nine terms in Congress, rising to chair the Budget Committee before he vacated his seat to unsuccessfully run for president in 2000.

"Gov. Kasich, does this feel from your perspective like a potential turning point, at least for some Republicans?" Blitzer asked.

"Oh yeah. he's taking on water," Kasich said, suggesting the imagery of a sinking ship.

"And he shrinking," he continued. "You know, I said the other day he reminds me of the Wicked Witch of the West, when they threw a bucket of water on her she started melting."

"And I feel that he's melting, he is losing influence and there are people beginning to say, 'You know what? Whether I believe all these details or not, this is not our guy.' The other thing I think needs to be made clear is in regards to this woman's testimony, Cassidy Hutchinson, if people are going to take shots at her, they should be forced do it under oath," he said. "If they don't agree with her story, with what she's been able to recount, fine. Testify under oath."

"The other thing is, Gloria [Borger], can you believe this guy trying to go to the Capitol to overturn the election? It is beyond reprehensible. It's hard for me to believe in our country we would've had somebody doing this, but this guy has done so much. I never felt he was fit for the office and it's all proven out to be true, unfortunately," he said.

Watch:



