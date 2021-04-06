Biden moving deadline for all adults to be eligible for COVID vaccine to April 19: report
On Tuesday, CNN reported that President Joe Biden is set to announce vaccination is so far ahead of schedule that all U.S. adults should be eligible for the vaccine by April 19.

Biden had previously set May 1 as the target for all U.S. adults to be vaccine-eligible.

"Biden announced last week that 90% of adults will be eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine by April 19, as well as have a vaccination site within five miles of where they live.," reported Kaitlan Collins. "Biden said the number of pharmacies participating in the federal pharmacy vaccination program was increasing from the current 17,000 locations to 40,000."

"CNN has previously reported that all 50 states have announced when they plan to open vaccinations to everyone who is eligible, if they haven't done so already," continued the report. "Oregon, South Dakota, Nebraska, Hawaii and New Jersey all currently plan to open eligibility by May 1, so it remains to be seen how Biden's announcement changes those states' plans. Biden is expected to credit the governors' effort to meet his May 1 deadline for this change."

