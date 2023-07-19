Biden administration cuts funding for Wuhan coronavirus lab

This aerial view shows the P4 laboratory on the campus of the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on May 27, 2020. - HECTOR RETAMAL/Getty Images North America/TNS
The lab in Wuhan, China suspected by some to be the source of the COVID-19 pandemic will no longer receive U.S. government funding. The Wuhan Institute of Virology had not received federal dollars since July 2020, and the Department of Health and Human Services formally suspended funding on Monday, CNN reported. HHS officials cited safety concerns and a lack of cooperation as reasons for the suspension. “The move was undertaken due to WIV’s failure to provide documentation on WIV’s research requested by NIH related to concerns that WIV violated NIH’s biosafety protocols,” an HHS spokesperson s...