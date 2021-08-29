Biden had Reaper drone drop 'ninja bomb' on ISIS-K operatives in Afghanistan: report

The United States used a weapon known as "the flying Ginsu" or "ninja bomb" against suspected ISIS-K operatives in Afghanistan.

"The Pentagon used a special Hellfire missile that packs no explosives to strike Islamic State militants in Afghanistan on Saturday in retaliation for a suicide bomb attack at the Kabul airport last week," The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday, citing "two U.S. officials."

Eleven U.S. Marines, a sailor and a soldier were killed in the attack.

"The missile used by the U.S. in the airstrike, called an R9X, is inert. Instead of exploding, the weapon ejects a halo of six large blades stowed inside the skin of the missile, which deploy at the last minute to shred the target of the strike, allowing military commanders to pinpoint their target and reduce the possibility for civilian casualties," the newspaper reported. "At the strike site in Nangarhar, Rahamunullah, a neighbor said three people were killed and four others wounded, including a woman, contradicting the Pentagon's assessment."

The newspaper published a video showing the aftermath of the airstrike.











