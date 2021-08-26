'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden vows justice for US Marines killed by ISIS-K

On Thursday evening at the White House, President Joe Biden addressed the terrorist attack that left several U.S. Marines dead at Kabul International Airport — and vowed to retaliate against ISIS-K for the deaths.

"The lives we lost today were lives given in the service of liberty, the service of security and the service of others and in the service of America," said Biden. "To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone wishes America harm, know this. We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay. I will defend our interests and our people will every measure at my command. Over the past few weeks, I know many of you are probably tired of hearing me say it we've been made aware by our intelligence community that the ISIS-K, an archenemy of the Taliban, people who were freed when both those prisons were opened, has been planning a complex set of attacks on the United States personnel and others."

"We will not be deterred by terrorists," said Biden. "We will not let them stop our mission. We will continue the evacuation. I've also told my commanders to attack ISIS-K assets and we will respond with precision at our time at a place that we choose and the moment of our choosing. Here's what you need to know. These ISIS terrorists will not win. We will rescue the Americans in there. We will get our Afghan allies out and our mission will go on. America will not be intimidated."

