WATCH: Joe Biden braves Air Force One stairs despite blinding snow and wind
Twitter/screen grab

President Joe Biden on Monday chose to descend the boarding stairs of Air Force One despite blinding wind and snow.

After landing at Joint Base Andrews on Monday morning, Biden's exit from the aircraft was caught on video.

The president can be seen steadying himself with the handrail as he descends to the tarmac at a determined pace.

Biden was mocked by conservatives earlier this year after he tripped while ascending the steps to Air Force One.

Watch the video below.

