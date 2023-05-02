'I made a little chart': Biden destroys GOPers who claim they didn't vote to cut veterans' benefits

President Joe Biden trolled House Republicans on Tuesday after they passed a debt ceiling bill that could cut benefits for veterans.

Republicans have accused Democrats of "shamelessly lying" about cuts to veterans' benefits. But the bill "does not explicitly exempt the Department of Veterans Affairs from federal spending caps," according to The Huffington Post.

On Tuesday, Biden tweeted a flow chart showing exactly how Republicans in the House had not protected veterans' health benefits.

"I hear House Republicans out on TV saying they would never vote to cut veterans' benefits," he wrote. "In case there's any confusion, I made a little chart that could help them out."

See the chart below.