'I won't be getting more quiet': Lauren Boebert fires back after Joe Biden slams her

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) lashed out at President Joe Biden after he took a shot at her in a Wednesday speech.

During a trip to Colorado, Biden talked about investments in clean energy through the Inflation Reduction Act. The president said there would be a manufacturing revival.

"It's going to happen in big cities and rural communities, as well, like in Colorado, where CS Wind broke ground on what will be the world's largest wind tower manufacturing plant," he explained before needling Boebert.

"Coincidentally, CS Wind is Congresswoman Lauren Boebert — you know, the very quiet Republican lady? — it's in her district," Biden added.

On Thursday, Boebert posted her reaction on social media.

"Joe Biden said that I'm a 'very quiet Republican lady,'" Boebert wrote. "Wishful thinking, Joe. I'm calling you out every single day and I won't be getting more quiet about it anytime soon!"