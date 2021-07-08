Jen Psaki trolls Trump at press briefing: Biden 'spends a lot less time obsessing over social media'

A 6-year-old girl has been reunited with her family after police in Kentucky arrested a man accused of kidnapping her while she was riding her bike outside, WDRB reports.
Witnesses said 40-year-old Robby Wildt grabbed the girl and placed her in his car. He has been charged with the kidnapping of a minor. On Saturday morning, he pleaded not guilty in court.
Police body cam footage shows the arrest of Wildt, and also shows police taking the crying girl out of his car. "I want my daddy," the girl can be heard saying.
"You just can't get there fast enough," Officer Jason Burba, who found the child, told WDRB. "Seconds feel like hours. Your only thought is getting there as fast as you can."
According to WLKY, Wildt admitted to police that "he saw the victim playing outside near the street, circled the block and then took her from the side of the road." He also told police "he felt bad for doing what he had done," according to the arrest citation.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department declined to prosecute 82% of people suspected of federal hate crimes over most of the past two decades, it said in a research report on Thursday, revealing a rate of prosecution far lower than that for other federal crimes.
The report illustrates the complexity of the job ahead for Attorney General Merrick Garland as he aims to increase federal prosecutors' focus on hate crimes and improve coordination with local law enforcement and community advocacy groups.
The Bureau of Justice Statistics said prosecutors investigated 1,864 suspects for possible hate crimes from Oct. 1, 2004 - the beginning of the 2005 fiscal year - through Sept. 30, 2019, and referred only 17% of those suspects for prosecution. One percent of hate crime suspects had their cases resolved by a magistrate judge.
The report did not provide an overall rate for the total number of suspects of federal crimes the department declined to prosecute during the study period. But the most recent Bureau of Justice Statistics report available shows it declined to prosecute nearly 13% of people suspected of federal crimes in the 2018 fiscal year, a far lower rate.
The department has warned that white supremacist groups https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-administration-unveils-plan-tackle-domestic-terrorism-2021-06-15 represent a rising security threat to the United States after the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.
At the same time, reports of hate-inspired attacks on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have also been on the rise, spurred by what many say were former President Donald Trump's inflammatory remarks blaming the COVID-19 pandemic on China.
In May, Garland outlined new steps to help state and local police track and investigate hate crimes, which historically have been an under-reported crime to the FBI by local law enforcement, and called for the department to expedite the review of possible hate crimes.
He also ordered all 93 U.S. Attorneys around the country to assign local criminal and civil prosecutors to serve as civil rights coordinators, and asked them to establish district alliances against hate to improve coordination with local law enforcement.
Frank Pezzella, a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, said that policy priorities are often a driving force behind whether hate crimes get prosecuted or not.
"Even at the precinct level - when there is a clear-cut policy ... that hate crimes are going to be pursued and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, it sends a message," he said.
Thursday's report also showed that when U.S. Attorneys have pursued federal hate crime charges, they have been largely successful. Conviction rates for hate crimes rose, from 83% during 2005-2009, to 94% during 2015-2019.
High-profile cases have included the successful prosecution of white supremacist Dylann Roof, who in December 2016 was found guilty of federal hate crimes after he gunned down nine Black parishioners at a church in South Carolina.
In April, the Justice Department charged three Georgia men with federal hate crimes in last year's slaying of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was gunned down as he was out jogging through a suburban neighborhood.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Scott Malone and Sonya Hepinstall)
Boosters are an extra dose of a vaccine given to maintain vaccine-induced protection against a disease. They are commonly used to bolster many vaccines because immunity can wear off over time. For example, the flu vaccine needs a booster every year, and the diphtheria and tetanus vaccine every 10 years.
Boosters are often identical to the original vaccine. In some cases, however, the booster shot has been modified to enhance protection against new viral variants. The seasonal flu vaccine, most notably, requires an annual booster because the flu virus changes so rapidly.
2. Do I need to get a COVID-19 booster?
Not yet. As of early July 2021, none of the U.S. government authorities is recommending a booster. This includes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to the CDC.
3. Why aren't booster shots recommended yet?
While vaccine-induced immunity may not last forever, it is not clear when a booster will be needed.
Encouragingly, all of the currently authorized COVID-19 vaccines induce a robust immune memory against the coronavirus. The vaccine teaches your immune system's memory B cells to produce antibodies when you're exposed to the virus. Researchers have detected high levels of memory B cells in the lymph nodes of people who received the Pfizer vaccine for at least 12 weeks after they got the shot.
Studies also suggest that authorized COVID-19 vaccines are continuing to offer protection even against emerging strains of the coronavirus. One study found that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was between 73% and 82% effective at warding off severe disease from the beta variant. And a preliminary study that has not been peer-reviewed found the Pfizer vaccine to be 88% effective against the delta variant.
The other source of long-lasting antibody responses against the coronavirus is cells called plasmablasts that reside in bone marrow. These cells continuously produce antibodies and do not require boosting to maintain their activity. Fortunately, plasmablasts have been detected in the bone marrow of people who received the COVID-19 vaccine for up to 11 months, indicating some degree of long-lasting immune memory.
Booster shots remind your immune system of the pathogen it's been immunized against.
4. How will I know if I need a booster?
You may need to wait for an outbreak in people who have been vaccinated. Researchers are still figuring out the best way to measure the strength of someone's vaccine-induced immunity. The COVID-19 vaccines have been so effective that there are not many failures to test.
The best candidate to measure are certain antibodies the vaccine induces the immune system to make. They recognize the spike protein that allows the coronavirus to enter and infect cells. Evidence supporting the importance of anti-spike antibodies includes a study showing that the somewhat more effective mRNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna generate higher antibody levels in the blood than the adenovirus vector vaccines like Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca. In a preliminary study that has not yet been peer-reviewed, anti-spike antibody levels were lower in people who caught COVID-19 after they were vaccinated with the Oxford–AstraZeneca vaccine.
Medical workers would love to be able to give patients a blood test that would tell them how well protected they are or aren't against COVID-19. That would be a clear indication as to whether a booster shot is needed.
But until researchers know for sure how to measure vaccine-induced immunity, the next indication that boosters may be needed are breakthrough infections in older adults who have already been vaccinated. People over the age of 80 make lower levels of antibodies after vaccination, so their immunity may wane sooner than that of the general population. The elderly would also most likely be the most susceptible to new viral variants that evade the protection current vaccines provide.
5. I'm immunocompromised – should I worry?
Boosters may be necessary for immunocompromised people. In one study, 39 of 40 kidney transplant recipients and a third of dialysis patients failed to make antibodies after vaccination. Another study identified 20 patients with rheumatic or musculoskeletal diseases on medications that suppress the immune system who also did not have detectable antibodies. Both of these studies were done after patients received the full vaccine dose.
Boosters have been shown to help in these cases. In one study, one-third of solid organ transplant patients who had a suboptimal response to two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines were able to develop an antibody response with a third dose.
Those who are immunocompromised may wonder if the vaccine they received is successfully generating immunity in their body. A preliminary study that has not yet been peer-reviewed did find that a test that specifically targets the anti-spike antibodies the vaccines trigger may be helpful in determining whether the vaccine worked. But for now, the FDA does not recommend antibody tests to assess immunity.
6. Does my booster need to match my first shots?
Likely not. Recent research has shown that mRNA vaccines, like Pfizer and Moderna, can be mixed with adenovirus-based vaccines like AstraZeneca with comparable results.