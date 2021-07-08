Jen Psaki trolls Trump at press briefing: Biden 'spends a lot less time obsessing over social media'
C-SPAN/screen grab

White House press secretary Jen Psaki revealed Thursday that President Joe Biden has little concern about social media compared to his predecessor.

The comment came after former President Donald Trump said that he was going to sue social media companies after they banned him, asking his supporters to give him money to do it.

Psaki was asked about the lawsuits and explained that it's certainly something for the platforms to navigate but not a focus of the White House.

"I think it's safe to say that the President spends a lot less time obsessing over social media than the former President," she explained, walking away from the podium.

Biden has been focused on passing his infrastructure package that deals with roads and bridges a well as human infrastructure like training programs, child care and eldercare.

