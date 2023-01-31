White House didn't disclose FBI's November search of Biden's Pennsylvania think tank: report

In the wake of 10 classified documents being found by lawyers for President Joe Biden, the FBI searched the Penn Biden Center offices in mid-November, CBS News reports.

It's not known if the FBI found any materials in addition to the documents the lawyers found. Sources tell CBS News that there was no search warrant and Biden's representatives cooperated with the search.

From CBS News: "The FBI search of the think tank was not previously disclosed by the White House, Mr. Biden's personal attorneys, or the Department of Justice. A Jan. 14 statement from the president's personal attorney Bob Bauer referred to the government conducting 'its inquiry, including taking possession of any documents and reviewing any surrounding material for further review and context.'"

In total, the FBI has found between 25 and 30 documents marked classified from the office space and Biden's Wilmington home. The documents are from Biden's vice presidential and Senate days. As CBS News points out, some of the documents found at the Penn Biden Center were labeled top secret.

The National Archives has called on presidential administrations going back to Ronald Reagan to check for any classified or presidential records potentially in their possession.

Read the full report over at CBS News.