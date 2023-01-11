Classified info found at Biden's private office is a 'political gift' for Republicans: analysis
(Shutterstock.com)

Republicans have a new rhetorical arrow to add to their quiver after it was revealed that classified materials were discovered in a private office belonging to President Joe Biden, just months after a bombshell report detailing classified materials that were seized by the FBI at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

According to CNN, the revelation couldn’t have come at a worse time for Biden. "Members of the new Republican House majority are falling over one another for a spot on a new committee set up to investigate whether the US government has been politically 'weaponized' by Democrats," CNN's Stephen Collinson writes. "The mission is rooted in Trump’s false claims that he was spied on by the FBI and that a deep state of liberals is using the instruments of government to persecute him, his family and conservatives."

Biden claimed to be surprised by the discovery of the documents -- which were from his time as Vice President and had apparently been locked in a closet. He also said his lawyers immediately turned them over to the National Archives and Records Administration.

“People know I take classified documents, classified information seriously,” Biden said.

IN OTHER NEWS: New study blows up myth that Russian bots swayed 2016 election for Trump

Now, the challenge is for the White House to show that Biden isn't being hypocritical in the wake of his condemnations of Trump for mishandling classified information. Either way, the revelation is a "political gift" for the new GOP House, according to Collinson.

"Whatever the facts of the Biden documents case, House Republicans have a new opening they can use to spin innuendo and suspicion to damage the president."

SmartNews