Biden: Protecting the vote is 'the single-most important thing' we can do to save democracy
Official White House photo by Adam Schultz.

President Joe Biden bashed Republicans for their continued efforts to subvert democracy more than six months after the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

During a virtual fundraising reception for the Democratic National Committee, Biden said, "the single-most important thing that we have to do is we have to protect the voting system, protect the sacred right to vote."

"It's under assault in ways I haven't seen in my entire career. And I was the guy who was able to get the Voting Rights exten- — Act extended 25 years before, when I was Chairman of the Judiciary Committee," Biden explained.

"It's about who gets to vote and whether the vote counts, and who gets to count that vote. We have a system that does both those things with independence and integrity. But what Republicans want to do is say a political party gets to decide if a vote counts. It's outrageous," he said.

"We're going to fight like hell so that doesn't happen. That's one of the most important things we can do," he explained. "There's a lot of work ahead. It's not going to be easy. But I'm going to need you to do it."

Biden said, "you have to be able to vote. It's the single-most important thing we could do."

"We've got to demonstrate that democracies can work and protect. And I think it's going to impact on our influence around the world more than anything," he explained. "And, you know, we got to prove we can make democracy work again. That's what it's about."


