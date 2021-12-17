Doctored QAnon-style video depicts Biden being handed a vial of blood to drink: PolitiFact
President Joe Biden (CNN).

A doctored video that made the rounds on social media this week depicted President Joe Biden being handed what conspiracy theorists claimed was a vial of blood that he would later drink.

PolitiFact, which flagged the video, says that it first appeared on Twitter before then migrating over to Instagram, where it quickly racked up thousands of views before being removed.

"The video shows Biden meeting with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and his family after landing at an airport near the Kentucky-Ohio border," writes PolitiFact. "Around the 12:30 mark, the... video shows Biden slipping an unknown object to the young boy standing beside him, Beshear’s son Will, who then placed the object in his pocket. It doesn’t show a vial of blood, nor does it show Biden receiving anything from Beshear’s son in return."

A spokesperson for Beshear also confirmed to PolitiFact that the governor's son did not, in fact, slip a vial of blood to the president of the United States.

The video echoes the theme of the QAnon conspiracy theory, which claims that the Democratic Party is run by a cabal of baby-eating Satanist pedophiles whom former President Donald Trump was working to bring down during his one term in office.

