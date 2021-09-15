Biden's DOJ seeks emergency order blocking Texas from enforcing Republicans' anti-abortion law

The United States Department of Justice on Tuesday seeking an "Emergency Motion for a Temporary Restraining Order or Preliminary Injunction."

The motion was signed byActing Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton, Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian Netter and four additional attorneys.



"This Court should temporarily or preliminarily enjoin enforcement of S.B. 8. The United States requests that this injunction prohibit the maintenance of any civil proceeding pursuant to S.B. 8 and that it bind all of Texas's officers, employees, and agents, as well as those persons in active concert or participation with them," the DOJ argued.

University of Texas Law Prof. Steve Vladeck offered an analysis on Twitter.









