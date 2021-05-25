Biden's DOJ moves to block release of memo on why Trump was not prosecuted for obstruction of justice

Federal appeals court judge Merrick Garland. (AFP)
The Department of Justice under Attorney General Merrick Garland moved on Monday to block the release of a secret memo that then-AG William Barr reportedly relied up in deciding against prosecuting Donald Trump for obstruction of justice.
U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ordered the memo made public following a Freedom of Information Act request from the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW).
The DOJ "notice of appeal" was filed by Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian Netter.
Now: DOJ notifies the court that it will appeal a judge's order to release a March 2019 memo re: not prosecuting Tr… https://t.co/4QWJNKKu3R— Zoe Tillman (@Zoe Tillman)1621909536.0
Biden DOJ has partially unsealed Barr-era memo regarding the non-prosecution of Trump. DOJ at same time asks judge… https://t.co/3bfZqPwe4i— Mike Scarcella (@Mike Scarcella)1621910009.0